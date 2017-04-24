Blu Fresh Fish Marketplace offer coastal seafood in NW Arkansas
Whether it's blue fin tuna from the Atlantic Ocean, lobster from the coast of Maine, or stone crab from the tip of Key West, the seafood harvested today will be served locally tomorrow. "You can't get much fresher than that," said Barry Furuseth, the owner and operator of Blu Fresh Fish Marketplace in Bentonville.
