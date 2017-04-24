Beaver Lake, Arkansas Stripers
The 30,000-acre reservoir is set in the Ozark Mountains in northwestern Arkansas, beautiful country, indeed, and a popular tourist destination during the summer season. This highland reservoir offers some of the best striper fishing in North America, the reason we often travel there to shoot footage for In-Fisherman TV, fishing with one of the best striper guides in the country, Mike Bailey, of Bailey's Beaver Lake Guide Service.
