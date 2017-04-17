Battle over future of education far from over, Arkansas lawmakers say
As expected, the tug of war between school choice advocates and defenders of traditional public schools played out in Arkansas's 91st General Assembly, which concluded its flurry of lawmaking last week. In the wake of the 2017 legislative session, charter schools have gained the right to force school districts to sell or lease underutilized public school buildings.
