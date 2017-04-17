Arkansas women charged in killing of elk out of season
Rebecca Burkett, 27, and Joyce Stout, 57, face charges of killing elk out of season in addition to fleeing and several other misdemeanor charges, said Capt. Brian McKinzie with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|12 min
|RustyS
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|BARNEYII
|34,841
|State lottery revenue falls in December
|14 hr
|Lew
|1
|Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ...
|20 hr
|okimar
|6
|Payless Shoes to close
|Apr 14
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this...
|Apr 14
|Geezer
|1
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|Apr 12
|CodeTalker
|24
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC