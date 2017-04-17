Arkansas women charged in killing of ...

Arkansas women charged in killing of elk out of season

Rebecca Burkett, 27, and Joyce Stout, 57, face charges of killing elk out of season in addition to fleeing and several other misdemeanor charges, said Capt. Brian McKinzie with the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission.

