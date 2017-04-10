Arkansas woman sentenced to 25 years ...

Arkansas woman sentenced to 25 years after zip-tying 4-year-old to furniture

The Sentinel-Record reports 31-year-old Jennifer Diane Denen was sentenced Tuesday, after pleading guilty to domestic battery and endangering the welfare of a minor. Denen received 10-year and 15-year sentences, which she will serve concurrently.

