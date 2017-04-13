Arkansas Supreme Court issues rulings in death cases; for now, no change in schedule
Th e Arkansas Supreme Court has refused a request for reconsideration and stay of execution for Death Row inmate Jason McGehee , who's been recommended for clemency by the state Parole Board. A federal court has already temporarily stayed his April 27 execution because the execution otherwise would have occurred before the end of a 30-day comment period mandated by state law following a clemency recommendation.
