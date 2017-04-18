Arkansas Suffers Two More Setbacks to...

Arkansas Suffers Two More Setbacks to Its Multiple Execution Plan, Making April Deaths Unlikely

Read more: Time

Arkansas suffered two more setbacks in its unprecedented bid to carry out eight executions this month with the state's highest court granting a reprieve to an inmate scheduled to die Thursday and a county court saying the state can't use one of its lethal injection drugs in any executions. While both of Wednesday's rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when another of its drugs expires.

