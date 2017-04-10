Arkansas Session Ends, But Unresolved Issues Remain
LITTLE ROCK - When they wrapped up the legislative session last week, Arkansas lawmakers and Gov. Asa Hutchinson had a long list of accomplishments that they could tout ranging from finalizing the state's nearly $5.5 billion budget to ending the state's much-scorned practice of commemorating Robert E. Lee on the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|24 min
|BARNEYII
|34,744
|Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar...
|2 hr
|Law Enforcement
|4
|Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas
|5 hr
|Law Enforcement
|1
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|22
|Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Real N|G
|24
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|2
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|68
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC