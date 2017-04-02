Arkansas PSC chair questions Trump cl...

Arkansas PSC chair questions Trump climate policy

Arkansas Times

The Atlantic lifts to national prominence Arkansas Public Service Commission Chair Ted Thomas for calling out Trump administration climate policy at a meeting of utility regulators. He even acknowledges the role of carbon burning and humans in climate change.

