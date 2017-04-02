Arkansas PSC chair questions Trump climate policy
The Atlantic lifts to national prominence Arkansas Public Service Commission Chair Ted Thomas for calling out Trump administration climate policy at a meeting of utility regulators. He even acknowledges the role of carbon burning and humans in climate change.
