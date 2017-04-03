Arkansas prepares to execute 8 men in...

Arkansas prepares to execute 8 men in 11 days: Justice, or an 'assembly line of death'?

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

The sun rises behind Cummins Unit, an Arkansas Department of Correction prison outside Gould where eight inmates are scheduled to be put to death within an 11-day span by lethal injection. The sun rises behind Cummins Unit, an Arkansas Department of Correction prison outside Gould where eight inmates are scheduled to be put to death within an 11-day span by lethal injection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 hr Emily here again 34,611
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes Fri District10 53
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 67
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 26 kennie23 38
News Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
life after expulsion Mar 24 This him 3
News Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe... Mar 21 Capt Obvious 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,808 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,047

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC