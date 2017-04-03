Arkansas moves closer to killing these 8 inmates this month
In two weeks, Arkansas plans to launch the unprecedented execution of eight inmates in a 10-day period. The state adopted the accelerated schedule - double executions on April 17, 20, 24 and 27 - because a key chemical component that it intends to use in the lethal injections expires April 30. A look at the condemned prisoners and their cases: ___ BRUCE EARL WARD Ward, 60, has been on death row since 1990 for the death of a clerk found strangled in the men's room of the Little Rock convenience store where she worked.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|15 hr
|Reality Check
|34,675
|Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|Apr 4
|just sayin
|55
|Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'...
|Apr 3
|for real
|1
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mar 29
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC