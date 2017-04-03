Arkansas moves closer to killing thes...

Arkansas moves closer to killing these 8 inmates this month

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Courier

In two weeks, Arkansas plans to launch the unprecedented execution of eight inmates in a 10-day period. The state adopted the accelerated schedule - double executions on April 17, 20, 24 and 27 - because a key chemical component that it intends to use in the lethal injections expires April 30. A look at the condemned prisoners and their cases: ___ BRUCE EARL WARD Ward, 60, has been on death row since 1990 for the death of a clerk found strangled in the men's room of the Little Rock convenience store where she worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 15 hr Reality Check 34,675
News Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15) Apr 5 Mad as Hell 2
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Apr 5 Guest 40
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes Apr 4 just sayin 55
News Legislation fixes, for now, dual-seat counties'... Apr 3 for real 1
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Mar 29 Repeal Explosion 67
News Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou... Mar 25 Now_What- 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. Pakistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,259 • Total comments across all topics: 280,155,564

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC