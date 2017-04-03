Arkansas moves closer to killing these 8 inmates this month

In two weeks, Arkansas plans to launch the unprecedented execution of eight inmates in a 10-day period. The state adopted the accelerated schedule - double executions on April 17, 20, 24 and 27 - because a key chemical component that it intends to use in the lethal injections expires April 30. A look at the condemned prisoners and their cases: ___ BRUCE EARL WARD Ward, 60, has been on death row since 1990 for the death of a clerk found strangled in the men's room of the Little Rock convenience store where she worked.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Courier.