Arkansas man faces charges in machete threat
James Robinson, 64, of Jonesboro was arrested last week on charges of first-degree terroristic threatening, aggravated assault on a family or household member and second-degree assault on a family or household member, records show. The Jonesboro Police Department was called around 5:35 p.m. Thursday to a domestic disturbance at a home in the 900 block of West Jefferson Avenue.
