Arkansas Man Arrested in Fatal Shooti...

Arkansas Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Hot Springs

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: US News & World Report

Police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested on a 2nd-degree murder charge in the shooting death of another man in Hot Springs. Cpl. Kirk Zaner said in a news release Wednesday that Demetrius Perry was arrested for the April 6 death of 32-year-old Charles David Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 min Reality Check 34,766
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... 11 hr CodeTalker 24
Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar... 20 hr Law Enforcement 4
Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas 23 hr Law Enforcement 1
News Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14) Apr 10 Real N|G 24
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 2
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 68
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,861 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,727

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC