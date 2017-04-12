Arkansas Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting in Hot Springs
Police say a 20-year-old man has been arrested on a 2nd-degree murder charge in the shooting death of another man in Hot Springs. Cpl. Kirk Zaner said in a news release Wednesday that Demetrius Perry was arrested for the April 6 death of 32-year-old Charles David Hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|Reality Check
|34,766
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|24
|Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar...
|20 hr
|Law Enforcement
|4
|Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas
|23 hr
|Law Enforcement
|1
|Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14)
|Apr 10
|Real N|G
|24
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|2
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Apr 10
|Governor Bentleys...
|68
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC