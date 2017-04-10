Arkansas lottery shows rise in March ...

Arkansas lottery shows rise in March over '16 levels

23 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's revenue and net proceeds in March increased compared with the same month a year ago. The day before the month ended, a lottery retailer in Stuttgart sold the winning ticket for the $177 million Mega Millions jackpot.

