Arkansas Loosens Limits, Expands Crowdfunding Options
Michael Iseman looking through a 3D printer at some of the game pieces it produces for the prototype of a board game he is promoting through a $10,000 Kickstarter funding campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|BARNEYII
|34,744
|Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar...
|6 hr
|Law Enforcement
|4
|Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas
|10 hr
|Law Enforcement
|1
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|15 hr
|CodeTalker
|22
|Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14)
|Mon
|Real N|G
|24
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|2
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|68
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC