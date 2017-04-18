Arkansas leaders mull over Gov. Asa H...

Arkansas leaders mull over Gov. Asa Hutchinson's vetoes

16 hrs ago

Arkansas leaders are mulling over Gov. Asa Hutchinson's vetoes of recent measures. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Hutchinson vetoed El Dorado Republican's legislation that would make unlawful mass picketing a misdemeanor offense and a measure that would ban the enforcement division of Alcoholic Beverage Control from enforcing laws related to gaming or gambling devices.

