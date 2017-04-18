Arkansas leaders mull over Gov. Asa Hutchinson's vetoes
Arkansas leaders are mulling over Gov. Asa Hutchinson's vetoes of recent measures. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports Hutchinson vetoed El Dorado Republican's legislation that would make unlawful mass picketing a misdemeanor offense and a measure that would ban the enforcement division of Alcoholic Beverage Control from enforcing laws related to gaming or gambling devices.
