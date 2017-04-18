Arkansas inmate has last meal as cour...

Arkansas inmate has last meal as courts decide fate

One of eight Arkansas inmates facing possible execution this month had a last meal Monday evening as his fate was being decided by federal and state courts. After the Arkansas Supreme Court stayed the execution of two inmates, the state's attorney general asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the ruling so the execution of one could proceed.

