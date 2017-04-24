Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson on Execution...

Arkansas Gov. Hutchinson on Executions: - I Absolutely Made the Right Decision'

17 hrs ago Read more: Valley News Live

Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Friday defended his setting of a controversial execution schedule that would have seen eight inmates put to death over 10 days, saying "I absolutely made the right decision." After Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge provided him with eight death row inmates eligible for execution, Hutchinson scheduled dates for four double executions between April 17 and 27. Four of the eight inmates' executions were later blocked by court order, but that left four men to meet their demise in an Arkansas Delta prison called the Cummins Unit - 75 miles south of Little Rock and the governor's mansion.

