Arkansas fights to execute seven peop...

Arkansas fights to execute seven people in 11 days

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Alabama Live

On the eve of what Arkansas officials hoped would be the state's first executions in more than a decade, they faced off with death-row inmates in multiple legal battles over whether these lethal injections would take place as scheduled. At the heart of the fight is an unprecedented flurry of executions that have pushed Arkansas to the forefront of the American death penalty at a time when states are increasingly retreating from the practice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 2 hr guest 34,839
News US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex... 4 hr Just Think 1
News State lottery revenue falls in December 10 hr Lew 1
News Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ... 17 hr okimar 6
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this... Apr 14 Geezer 1
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... Apr 12 CodeTalker 24
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,815 • Total comments across all topics: 280,380,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC