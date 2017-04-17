Arkansas fights to execute seven people in 11 days

On the eve of what Arkansas officials hoped would be the state's first executions in more than a decade, they faced off with death-row inmates in multiple legal battles over whether these lethal injections would take place as scheduled. At the heart of the fight is an unprecedented flurry of executions that have pushed Arkansas to the forefront of the American death penalty at a time when states are increasingly retreating from the practice.

