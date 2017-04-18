Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, heart issues
There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, heart issues. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:
J.R. Davis, a spokesman for Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, speaks with reporters early Friday, April 21, 2017, following the execution of death row inmate Ledell Lee. Lee's death late Thursday night was Arkansas' first execution since 2005.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
|
United States
|
#1 16 hrs ago
My drug of choice is Pb, administered in a 150 grain dose, at close range, to the forehead.
Works every time, cheap, fast and no apparent discomfort.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|Reality Check
|34,935
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|12 hr
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|16 hr
|Law
|1
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|Wed
|Truthinlending
|1
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Apr 18
|RustyS
|2
|State lottery revenue falls in December
|Apr 17
|Lew
|1
|Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ...
|Apr 17
|okimar
|6
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC