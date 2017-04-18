Arkansas execution drugs intended for...

Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, heart issues

There are 1 comment on the Fairfield Citizen-News story from 15 hrs ago, titled Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, heart issues. In it, Fairfield Citizen-News reports that:

J.R. Davis, a spokesman for Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, speaks with reporters early Friday, April 21, 2017, following the execution of death row inmate Ledell Lee. Lee's death late Thursday night was Arkansas' first execution since 2005.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Geezer

United States

#1 16 hrs ago
My drug of choice is Pb, administered in a 150 grain dose, at close range, to the forehead.
Works every time, cheap, fast and no apparent discomfort.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 min Reality Check 34,935
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug 12 hr A Hole 2
Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A... 16 hr Law 1
196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901 Wed Truthinlending 1
News US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex... Apr 18 RustyS 2
News State lottery revenue falls in December Apr 17 Lew 1
News Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ... Apr 17 okimar 6
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,676 • Total comments across all topics: 280,461,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC