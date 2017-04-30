Arkansas executes inmate after U.S. S...

Arkansas executes inmate after U.S. Supreme Court gives go-ahead

The Oak Ridge Observer

Lee , who was sentenced to death for the murder of Debra Reese in 1993, died at 11:56 p.m. Witnesses said they'd seen Lee walking down Reese's street, and he was arrested an hour later. Arkansas originally wanted to execute eight inmates in 11 days by the end of April when its supply of midazolam expires.

