Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the sa...

Arkansas executes 2 inmates on the same gurney, hours apart

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

This combination of undated file photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Jack Jones, left, and Marcel Williams. The two Arkansas inmates scheduled to be put to death Monday, April 24, 2017, in what could be the nation's first double execution in more than 16 years have asked an appeals court to halt their lethal injections because of poor health.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 46 min Now_What- 35,039
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... Apr 22 Geezer 2
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug Apr 21 A Hole 2
Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A... Apr 21 Law 1
News Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ... Apr 21 Geezer 1
196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901 Apr 19 Truthinlending 1
News US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex... Apr 18 RustyS 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,871 • Total comments across all topics: 280,545,936

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC