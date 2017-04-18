Arkansas determined to fight legal ch...

Arkansas determined to fight legal challenges to executions

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Arkansas has said it will appeal a court ruling that bars the U.S. state's use of a lethal injection drug and effectively puts a stop to its plans to execute eight prisoners in 11 days. A state circuit judge issued the temporary restraining order on Wednesday after the U.S. pharmaceutical firm McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc accused the state of obtaining the muscle relaxant pancuronium bromide under false pretences.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 25 min Reality Check 34,926
196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901 Wed Truthinlending 1
News US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex... Apr 18 RustyS 2
News State lottery revenue falls in December Apr 17 Lew 1
News Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ... Apr 17 okimar 6
News Payless Shoes to close Apr 14 Amazing Amazon 4
News The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this... Apr 14 Geezer 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 280,442,389

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC