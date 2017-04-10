Arkansas Declares Pornography a 'Public Health Crisis' That Harms 'Our Country'
The Arkansas General Assembly has declared that "pornography has created a public health crisis," leading to a broad spectrum" of public health "impacts and societal harms." The Assembly also stated that pornography can increase "the demand for prostitution and the sex trafficking and slavery of children and young adults, primarily girls."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cybercast News Service.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|13 min
|Alex
|34,709
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|2 hr
|Retribution
|21
|Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14)
|16 hr
|Real N|G
|24
|Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|2
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Mon
|Governor Bentleys...
|68
|Huckabee won't rule out employing U.S. troops, ... (Jul '15)
|Apr 5
|Mad as Hell
|2
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Apr 5
|Guest
|40
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC