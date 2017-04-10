Arkansas death row push will bring gu...

Arkansas death row push will bring guilty to justice

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Nearly three dozen men sit on death row in Arkansas, where capital punishment has been suspended since 2005. Unless clemency is granted, seven of them - an eighth man was granted a temporary reprieve - will be given lethal injections all within a 10-day period, between April 17 and 27. The New York Times reports that the unprecedented pace is "brought about by a looming expiration date for a drug used by the state for lethal injections."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Payless Shoes to close 4 hr guest 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 14 hr Reality Check 34,769
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... Wed CodeTalker 24
Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar... Tue Law Enforcement 4
Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas Tue Law Enforcement 1
News Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14) Apr 10 Real N|G 24
News Robert Bentley is former Mike Huckabee supporter (Aug '15) Apr 10 Governor Bentleys... 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,795 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,352

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC