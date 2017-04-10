Arkansas death row push will bring guilty to justice

Nearly three dozen men sit on death row in Arkansas, where capital punishment has been suspended since 2005. Unless clemency is granted, seven of them - an eighth man was granted a temporary reprieve - will be given lethal injections all within a 10-day period, between April 17 and 27. The New York Times reports that the unprecedented pace is "brought about by a looming expiration date for a drug used by the state for lethal injections."

