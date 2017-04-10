Arkansas death row inmate speaks out about 'assembly line'

PICTURED: Moment man jumps to his death from fourth-floor courthouse balcony before his trial for repeatedly raping girl, 10, and then killing her and her grandparents by torching their home 'I want to commend you for continuing to go above and beyond': Defiant United Airlines CEO pens 'tone deaf' email defending staff after 'belligerent' passenger was viciously dragged from overbooked flight Now North Korea warns it is 'ready for war' after U.S. deployed an armada of warships to waters off the Korean Peninsula Russia KNEW about Syrian gas attack in advance - and about a bid to cover it up by bombing hospital treating Assad's victims, say U.S. officials How wife of disgraced ex-Alabama governor, 74, realized he was having affair with married aide when she found his romantic texts in their shared iCloud Tesla becomes most valuable car company in the US: Electric car manufacturer overtakes ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.