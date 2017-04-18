Arkansas could execute two prisoners Thursday night
WEBVTT IF THE STATE SUCCEEDS, ITWILL BE THE FIRST TIME THE STATEOF ARKANSAS HAS EXECUTED SOMEONESINCE 2005.CRAI THE EXECUTION IS PLANNEDTO BE CARRIED OUT TONIGHT.HE BRINGS US THIS LATEST REPORT.REPORTER THIS IS NORMALLY ADAYTIME VISITATION AREA AT THECUMMINS UNIT AT GRADY, ARKANSAS.TONIGHT, IT IS THE MEDIA STAGINGAREA AS WE AWAIT THE EXECUTIONSSET TO START AT 7:00.PRISON OFFICIALS ARE PREPARED TOPUT TWO MEN TO DEATH.STACY JOHNSON AND LINDELL -- LEDELL LEE ARE SET TO BE PUT TODEATH.JOHNSON WAS CONVICTED OFMURDERING A SEVERE COUNTY WOMAN.LEE WAS CONVICTED OF MURDER IN1995 F BEATING A PLASTICUNTY WOMAN TO DEATH WITH THECLUB.HE WAS CONNECTED TO THREE OTHERUNSOLVED RAPES AND ANOTHER RAPEAND MURDER.AND AGAIN, THE EXECUTIONS ARESCHEDULED TO START HERE AT 7:00.IMMEDIATELY AFTERWARDS, THEYWILL EXECUTE THE OTHER MAN.WE CAN TELL YOU IF THERE AREDELAYS THAT THE DEATH WARRANTSSIGNED BY GOVERNOR ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 min
|Now_What-
|34,933
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|5 hr
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|9 hr
|Law
|1
|Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ...
|9 hr
|Geezer
|1
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|Wed
|Truthinlending
|1
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Apr 18
|RustyS
|2
|State lottery revenue falls in December
|Apr 17
|Lew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC