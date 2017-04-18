Arkansas could execute two prisoners ...

Arkansas could execute two prisoners Thursday night

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: 4029TV.com

WEBVTT IF THE STATE SUCCEEDS, ITWILL BE THE FIRST TIME THE STATEOF ARKANSAS HAS EXECUTED SOMEONESINCE 2005.CRAI THE EXECUTION IS PLANNEDTO BE CARRIED OUT TONIGHT.HE BRINGS US THIS LATEST REPORT.REPORTER THIS IS NORMALLY ADAYTIME VISITATION AREA AT THECUMMINS UNIT AT GRADY, ARKANSAS.TONIGHT, IT IS THE MEDIA STAGINGAREA AS WE AWAIT THE EXECUTIONSSET TO START AT 7:00.PRISON OFFICIALS ARE PREPARED TOPUT TWO MEN TO DEATH.STACY JOHNSON AND LINDELL -- LEDELL LEE ARE SET TO BE PUT TODEATH.JOHNSON WAS CONVICTED OFMURDERING A SEVERE COUNTY WOMAN.LEE WAS CONVICTED OF MURDER IN1995 F BEATING A PLASTICUNTY WOMAN TO DEATH WITH THECLUB.HE WAS CONNECTED TO THREE OTHERUNSOLVED RAPES AND ANOTHER RAPEAND MURDER.AND AGAIN, THE EXECUTIONS ARESCHEDULED TO START HERE AT 7:00.IMMEDIATELY AFTERWARDS, THEYWILL EXECUTE THE OTHER MAN.WE CAN TELL YOU IF THERE AREDELAYS THAT THE DEATH WARRANTSSIGNED BY GOVERNOR ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 11 min Now_What- 34,933
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug 5 hr A Hole 2
Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A... 9 hr Law 1
News Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ... 9 hr Geezer 1
196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901 Wed Truthinlending 1
News US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex... Apr 18 RustyS 2
News State lottery revenue falls in December Apr 17 Lew 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,203 • Total comments across all topics: 280,454,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC