Arkansas Conducts First Execution Since 2005
Areal Flood Warning issued April 21 at 5:45AM CDT expiring April 21 at 1:45PM CDT in effect for: Barry, McDonald, Newton Areal Flood Watch issued April 21 at 2:22AM CDT expiring April 22 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Cedar, Christian, Dade, Dallas, Douglas, Greene, Howell, Jasper, Laclede, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Oregon, Ozark, Polk, Shannon, Stone, Taney, Texas, Webster, Wright Areal Flood Watch issued April 20 at 2:04PM CDT expiring April 22 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Cedar, Dallas, Douglas, Howell, Laclede, Oregon, Ozark, Polk, Shannon, Texas, Webster, Wright Areal Flood Watch issued April 20 at 2:04PM CDT expiring April 22 at 7:00AM CDT in effect for: Barry, Barton, Christian, Dade, Greene, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton, Stone, Taney VARNER, Ark.
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Emily dumping
|34,941
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|19 hr
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|23 hr
|Law
|1
|Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ...
|23 hr
|Geezer
|1
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|Wed
|Truthinlending
|1
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Apr 18
|RustyS
|2
|State lottery revenue falls in December
|Apr 17
|Lew
|1
