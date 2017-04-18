Arkansas conducts first execution since 2005, plans 3 more
Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, waits at a desk for a telephone call with news from the death chamber at the Cummins Unit prison near Varner, Ark., on Thursday, April 20, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MDJonline.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|guest
|34,934
|Justices clear stops on lethal drug
|9 hr
|A Hole
|2
|Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A...
|13 hr
|Law
|1
|Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ...
|13 hr
|Geezer
|1
|196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901
|Wed
|Truthinlending
|1
|US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex...
|Apr 18
|RustyS
|2
|State lottery revenue falls in December
|Apr 17
|Lew
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC