Arkansas carries out first execution ...

Arkansas carries out first execution since 2005

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KNEB-AM Scottsbluff

The execution took place after several last-minute appeals temporarily postponed the execution, which was initially scheduled for 7:00 p.m. CST. Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge said that a federal appellate court had "denied all requests from inmate Ledell Lee for a stay of his execution," in a Twitter post at shortly after 9:00 p.m., noting that a temporary stay issued earlier by the Supreme Court remained in place while more appeals were considered.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 min Reality Check 34,946
News Arkansas carries out first of several planned e... 5 hr Geezer 2
News Justices clear stops on lethal drug Fri A Hole 2
Alex Tyson Rodgers aka Ty Rodgers Hot Springs A... Fri Law 1
News Arkansas execution drugs intended for surgery, ... Fri Geezer 1
196 Breckling Circle Hot Springs Arkansas 71901 Wed Truthinlending 1
News US Supreme Court spares Arkansas inmate from ex... Apr 18 RustyS 2
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,363 • Total comments across all topics: 280,475,675

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC