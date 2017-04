Arkansas AG Rutledge speaks to 40/29 about planned executions

WEBVTT OFFICE WILL MOVE FORWARD,FOCUSED ON THE VICTIMS'FAMILIES.REPORTER: DESPITE THE LEGALCHALLENGES, ATTORNEY GENERALLESLIE RUTLEDGE TELLS ME SHE'SCONFIDENT THE UPCOMINGEXECUTIONS WILL MOVE FORWARD STHAT JUSTICE WILL BE SERVED FORYOU WILL FAMILY MEMBERS OF THOSEWHO WERE MURDERED.>> THESE LAWSUITS BEING FILEDON ARE A SENSE TO DELAY THEWAY IT EXECUTIONS, THE LAWFULEXECUTIONS OF THESE INDIVIDUALSWHO HAVE BEEN CONVICTED BYJURIES OF ABSOLUTELY HEINOUSCRIMES.REPORTER: THURSDAY LEDELL LEEAND STACEY JOHNSON ARE SCHEDULEDTO BE PUT TO DEATHIN 1993 JOHNSON WAS CONVICTED OFMURDER IN SEVIER COUNTY.HE WAS ACCUSED OF RAPING,BEATING, AND CUTTING CARHEATH'S THROAT AND LEAVING HERTWO CHILDREN OVERNIGHT WITHTHEIR MOTHER'S LIFELESS BODY.THIS IS HIS FIFTH EXECUTIONDATE.IN 1995 LEDELL LEE WAS SENTENCEDTO DEATH IN PULASKI COUNTY FBEATING 26-YEAR-OLD DEBRA REESETO DEATH WITH A CLUBHE WAS ALSO CONNECTED TO ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at 4029TV.com.