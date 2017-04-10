Amid Arkansas death penalty debate, concern for the executioners
Arkansas is planning to execute seven prisoners in 11 days starting Monday. This week, 23 former corrections officials pleaded with the governor to reconsider, warning that participating in executions can exact a 'severe toll on corrections officers' well-being.'
Start the conversation, or Read more at Christian Science Monitor.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Arkansas' multiple execution plan appearing to ...
|5 hr
|CodeTalker
|1
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|5 hr
|Now_What-
|34,785
|Payless Shoes to close
|20 hr
|Amazing Amazon
|4
|The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this...
|Fri
|Geezer
|1
|Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i...
|Apr 12
|CodeTalker
|24
|Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar...
|Apr 11
|Law Enforcement
|4
|Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas
|Apr 11
|Law Enforcement
|1
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC