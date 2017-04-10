Amid Arkansas death penalty debate, c...

Amid Arkansas death penalty debate, concern for the executioners

20 hrs ago

Arkansas is planning to execute seven prisoners in 11 days starting Monday. This week, 23 former corrections officials pleaded with the governor to reconsider, warning that participating in executions can exact a 'severe toll on corrections officers' well-being.'

Chicago, IL

