Adventure Arkansas: Tri Cycle Farms

Hey guys, Megan Graddy here with this week's Adventure Arkansas, we are at Tri Cycle Farms and its Arkansas Gives Day , let's head down to the garden and check things out! "I think that the adventure is the agrarian recreation and the connection with our hands in the soil, connecting to nature, that is right below our feet," said Bennett. Don Bennett, Founder and Director of Tri Cycle Farms, is passionate about feeding our community and accomplishes it, one row at a time.

Start the conversation, or Read more at 5NEWSonline.com.