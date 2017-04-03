3 laws add security-data shields
Before Arkansas lawmakers left Little Rock on Monday, they approved at least 10 amendments to the state's 50-year-old Freedom of Information Act. Three prevent the public from learning security information that has been available for years about agencies such as the State Capitol Police, public schools and universities, and the Governor's Mansion.
