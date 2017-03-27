2 plead guilty to manslaughter of woman, 84, in Arkansas
Two people involved in a high speed chase have each been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to manslaughter in Arkansas. The Jonesboro Sun reports Lea Mamino and Robert Huffines were sentenced on Thursday in connection to the 2016 death of 84-year-old Sadine Dixon.
