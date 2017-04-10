2 firms seek to prevent drugs' use in...

2 firms seek to prevent drugs' use in Arkansas executions

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Albany Times Union

This combination of file photos provided by the Arkansas Department of Correction shows death-row inmates Bruce Earl Ward, left, and Don William Davis. Both men are scheduled for execution April 17, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 7 inmates scheduled to die in Arkansas this... 3 hr Geezer 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr Emily fasho 34,771
News Payless Shoes to close 20 hr guest 3
News Judge to consider Arkansas' plan to execute 7 i... Wed CodeTalker 24
Alex Tyson Rodgers or Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Ar... Tue Law Enforcement 4
Ty Rodgers Hot Springs Arkansas Tue Law Enforcement 1
News Dozens of Arrests in Central Arkansas Drug Sweep (Aug '14) Apr 10 Real N|G 24
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Ferguson
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tornado
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,140 • Total comments across all topics: 280,281,139

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC