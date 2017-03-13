Weight-Loss Surgery Arrives at Arkansas Heart Hospital
Dr. Samuel Bledsoe, director of the Bariatric & Metabolic Institute at the Arkansas Heart Hospital, says his staff has seen hundreds of patients since it opened the first of the year.
