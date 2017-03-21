Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors in 1997 rape and murder
There are 1 comment on the Los Angeles Times story from 38 min ago, titled Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors in 1997 rape and murder. In it, Los Angeles Times reports that:
Derek Tice, left, and Danial Williams, right, were wrongly convicted in a 1997 rape and killing. Two other men were jailed as well.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.
|
#1 7 hrs ago
They spelled Derrick and Daniel wrong.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|9 hr
|Dirty Mike
|34,227
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|12 hr
|Guest
|27
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|17 hr
|Eric
|3
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|17 hr
|lol
|1
|What Happened to Morgan Nick of Alma, Arkansas? (Jun '07)
|Mon
|StandingonPromises
|65
|Moving to Fort smith arkansas area good move?
|Mar 18
|moving back
|2
|Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in...
|Mar 18
|Now_What-
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC