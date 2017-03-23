Vice-President Mike Pence To Visit Little Rock Amid Healthcare Debate
He will meet with small business owners in Little Rock to discuss the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act, as well as its impact on Arkansas, reported affiliate KTHV . There will be a session at 2:30 p.m. at the Little Rock Tours and Travel office.
