Vaughn tosses perfecto, Gum no-hitter in ATU sweep
Morgan Vaughan fired a perfect game in the nightcap, following a one-hit shutout by Jalissa Gum as the Arkansas Tech Golden Suns softball team picked up a doubleheader sweep of Southern Nazarene on Friday afternoon at the Chartwells Women's Sports Complex, winning 2-0 and 8-0. Tech 5th - S. Coronado singled through the right side, advanced to second on the throw, RBI; B. Shaffer scored.
