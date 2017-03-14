USDA files complaint over wildlife pa...

USDA files complaint over wildlife park in Northwest Arkansas

11 hrs ago

An animal welfare group today distributed news of a USDA complaint against Wild Wilderness , a wildlife display in Gentry, for mistreatment of animals. A news release from the Animal Welfare Institute details findings in the cpmplaint, filed by the USDA in January.

