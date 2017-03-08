Up to 5 inches of snow reported in no...

Up to 5 inches of snow reported in northern Arkansas

Read more: KAIT-TV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A late winter storm brought up to five inches of snow in parts of northern Arkansas with three to four inches common in the region.

