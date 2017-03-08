Up to 5 inches of snow reported in northern Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A late winter storm brought up to five inches of snow in parts of northern Arkansas with three to four inches common in the region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|happy voter
|34,076
|life after expulsion
|13 hr
|concerned parent
|1
|Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-...
|Mar 3
|Vic
|2
|Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill
|Mar 1
|Frogface Kate
|21
|State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And...
|Mar 1
|Now_What-
|1
|Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ...
|Feb 28
|spocko
|13
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|Feb 24
|Fit2Serve
|64
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC