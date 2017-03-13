U.S. attorney resigns from Eastern District of Arkansas post at Sessions' request
Christopher R. Thyer, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, talks with the media outside the federal courthouse after a plea agreement with former Arkansas Treasurer Martha Shoffner was rejected by the judge. Christopher Thyer, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, has resigned at the request of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a statement released Monday.
