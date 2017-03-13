Trump's team and his supporters are t...

Trump's team and his supporters are taking a victory lap over his leaked tax returns

President Donald Trump's friends, family, advisers, and supporters have been celebrating the release of his 2005 tax return - which showed he earned a whopping $150 million that year and paid roughly $38 million in taxes - as a win for the president against his critics. Trump's son, Donald Trump, Jr., started the hashtag #ThankYouMaddow in response to Rachel Maddow's much- hyped reveal of the tax return on MSNBC , which showed that Trump both earned more that year than his doubters thought and actually paid a higher income tax percentage than either President Barack Obama or former Democratic candidate Bernie Sanders.

