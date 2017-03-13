Trump's plan guts agency boosting Ark...

Trump's plan guts agency boosting Arkansas Delta region

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

The Trump administration wants to cut funds for the Delta Regional Authority, a government agency that promotes economic development in eastern Arkansas and other portions of the Mississippi Delta. The Delta Regional Authority is one of 19 independent agencies marked for closure under a 2018 budget blueprint released Thursday by the White House Office of Management and Budget.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 8 hr guest 34,199
News Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes 19 hr just sayin 12
News Conway: Clinton's rape accusers hurt Hillary in... Thu Texxy 1
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot Mar 14 there 21
life after expulsion Mar 12 concerned parent 1
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,304 • Total comments across all topics: 279,633,171

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC