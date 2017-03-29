Trump's Budget Targets 296,843 Arkans...

Trump's Budget Targets 296,843 Arkansans Who Voted for Him

14 hrs ago Read more: Center for American Progress

This month, President Donald Trump unveiled his budget proposal , titled "America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again." Despite its title, the budget's savage cuts to crucial programs would harm many Americans, especially those who voted for President Trump.

