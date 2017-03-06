Trump administration likely to approve work requirements for Arkansas ...

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday afternoon that he is directing the Arkansas Department of Human Services to pursue a federal waiver that would allow the state to dramatically restrict participation in Arkansas Works , the Medicaid expansion program which now provides health insurance to some 310,000 lower-income Arkansans. The two largest changes proposed to Arkansas Works would involve capping financial eligibility at the federal poverty level , rather than 138 percent of the poverty level , and instituting work requirements for able-bodied adults that would roughly mirror the requirements found in the food stamp program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.