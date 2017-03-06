Trump administration likely to approv...

Trump administration likely to approve work requirements for Arkansas ...

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Arkansas Times

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Monday afternoon that he is directing the Arkansas Department of Human Services to pursue a federal waiver that would allow the state to dramatically restrict participation in Arkansas Works , the Medicaid expansion program which now provides health insurance to some 310,000 lower-income Arkansans. The two largest changes proposed to Arkansas Works would involve capping financial eligibility at the federal poverty level , rather than 138 percent of the poverty level , and instituting work requirements for able-bodied adults that would roughly mirror the requirements found in the food stamp program .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Arkansas Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Arkansas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 44 min guest 34,020
News Fayetteville demonstrators stand up after anti-... Mar 3 Vic 2
News Hot Springs chamber opposes bathroom bill Mar 1 Frogface Kate 21
News State Reports Injuries, Power Outages, Home And... Mar 1 Now_What- 1
News Naming airport after Clintons doesn't fly with ... Feb 28 spocko 13
News Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11) Feb 24 Fit2Serve 65
News Duggar Family to Endorse Donald Trump? Feb 24 Texxy the Selfie Cat 1
See all Arkansas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Arkansas Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,891 • Total comments across all topics: 279,381,725

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC