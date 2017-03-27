Tornado touchdown confirmed in part o...

Tornado touchdown confirmed in part of Arkansas

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down briefly in Pope County on Wednesday evening, but meteorologists said more severe storms that were expected overnight didn't form. A short-lived twister formed in a field on Gunner Mountain Road near Hector about 7:20 p.m. Wednesday, said meteorologist Heather Cross of the National Weather Service in North Little Rock.

