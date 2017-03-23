The Latest: Spicer calls on Schumer to drop filibuster plan
Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch return from a break to continue his testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee. . Supreme Court Justice nominee Neil Gorsuch, right, stands up during a break in his testimony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|7 min
|BARNEYII
|34,321
|life after expulsion
|9 hr
|This him
|3
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|10 hr
|Guest
|16
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|18 hr
|Jungle Juice Johnson
|32
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Tue
|Capt Obvious
|2
|Virginia governor pardons 'Norfolk 4' sailors i...
|Mar 21
|He Named Me Black...
|1
|Medical neglect/lack of treatment in Arkansas J...
|Mar 21
|Eric
|3
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC