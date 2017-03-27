The Latest: Arkansas inmate asks judge to halt execution
Members of the Arkansas Parole Board hear testimony from the survivors of two murder victims Friday, March 24, 2017, in Little Rock, Ark. Stacey Johnson and Ledell Lee have asked the board to recommend that Gov. Asa Hutchinson grant them mercy and commute their death sentences.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Arkansas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|11 hr
|Reality Check
|34,538
|Mike Huckabee links same-sex marriage to straig... (Feb '11)
|17 hr
|Repeal Explosion
|67
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|20 hr
|Guest
|41
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|Mar 26
|kennie23
|38
|Arkansas inmates make longshot bid to avoid dou...
|Mar 25
|Now_What-
|1
|life after expulsion
|Mar 24
|This him
|3
|Arkansas To Split Its Holidays For Martin Luthe...
|Mar 21
|Capt Obvious
|2
Find what you want!
Search Arkansas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC